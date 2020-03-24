Our daily Tompkins County COVID-19 update is here, and reveals another day of slight growth in terms of an additional two positive cases, but otherwise relatively quiet. The overall total number of positive cases in Tompkins County now sits at 18.
Testing seemed to slow from the weekend, though that could be a result of the newly debuted location for mobile sample taking in the parking lot of the Ithaca Mall (in case anyone was wondering what the large tents were there today). Samples were taken from 74 people today, bringing the total number to 666.
There's still a seemingly low percentage of people who take the test testing positive for COVID-19. Negative tests continue to far outpace positive tests, 430-18. The county is awaiting 218 tests to be returned after determination.
