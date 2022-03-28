On Monday, March 28, the victim of the shooting that occurred on March 20 near the intersection of W. State Street and S. Plain Street died from the injuries sustained from the shooting.
The victim, Teheran Forest, 43, of Ithaca, died at a regional trauma center as a direct result of the shooting, making the case a homicide investigation. At the time of the shooting, the suspects were described as two Black males, both tall, thin and wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the men’s sweatshirts was all black while the other’s was black with red sleeves.
At this time an investigation into this matter is active and ongoing and as a result no further information will be released. The IPD is investigating this incident with assistance from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit.
Anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed any part of this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the following means. Residents with doorbell cameras or other home surveillance systems are also encouraged to review their footage around the date and time of this incident.
Those who wish to provide information may do so anonymously if desired.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
