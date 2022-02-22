ITHACA, NY -- A man walking his dog in the 200 block of Hancock Street in Ithaca was struck in the head and face by either BBs or pellets that were fired at him out of a vehicle. On Feb. 21, Ithaca police officers were called to Hanock Street around 9:30 p.m. There they found the victim with wounds to his face and head, believed by police to be caused by an air rifle.
The victim told police he was approached by a red sedan traveling southbound on First Street. As the sedan drove by him, he heard what sounded like rapid fire, before realizing he had been struck. The sedan then reportedly continued south on First Street toward Cascadilla Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information will be released. It is not clear if there’s any connection to the similar incident that happened in Collegetown. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident should contact Ithaca Police Department. IPD also encourages residents to check footage from doorbell cameras or other home surveillance systems around the date and time of the incident.
Those who wish to provide information may do so anonymously if desired.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
