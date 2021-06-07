ITHACA, NY -- Residents were warned to stay inside on Monday evening as Ithaca police searched for an armed subject in a two-block radius of West Village apartments on Abbott Lane.
Police were called at 5:37 p.m. for a report of a man “menacing” a woman with a handgun in the area of Abbott Lane. When police arrived, they encountered the man attempting to flee from the area in his vehicle. After seeing the officers arrive, he exited his car and fled on foot while allegedly holding an object in his waistband, which police said they believed to be the handgun.
While running through the West Village apartment complex westbound toward the 100 block of West Village Place, the suspect encountered additional officers arriving to assist on the scene. The man turned and ran into the nearby wooded area. IPD, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police established a perimeter of the wooded area and surrounding residential area.
The suspect was not located and after further investigation the perimeter was broken down. The suspect is known to police and is currently on parole for prior charges involving weapons possessions. Police also said the suspect and victim are known to each other and that the incident was not a random act of violence.
Nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing. According to police, numerous residents and pedestrians were outside in the immediate area during the incident, and asks any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact IPD through the following means.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
