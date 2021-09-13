ITHACA, NY -- A man threatened Home Depot employees with a knife after they confronted him for stealing merchandise. Ithaca police were called at 3:14 p.m. on Sept. 10 for the reported robbery. According to police, employees said they observed the suspect pushing a shopping cart with a large amount of unpaid merchandise out of the store. The employees followed the suspect outside which is when the suspect reportedly produced a knife, threatened employees and fled the area with the stolen merchandise. The stolen goods were recovered nearby.
Police are investigating and asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
