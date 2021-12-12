ITHACA, NY -- A man was stabbed in the homeless encampment, known as the Jungle, directly behind 217 S. Fulton St. Police were called on Dec. 11 at 3:46 p.m. for a report of the stabbing, and upon arrival found a man, 35, on the ground bleeding from a large cut across the back of his head. The victim was treated on scene by Bang’s Ambulance and Ithaca Fire Department before being transported to a regional trauma center. He is in stable condition.
The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival, but police said the suspect and victim are known to each other. The case is under investigation and charges are pending.
