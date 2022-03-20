ITHACA, NY -- A man was shot multiple times in Ithaca in the early morning hours of March 20. Police were called to the intersection of West State and Plain streets just before 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and other evidence of a shooting, including shell casings from a handgun. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center.
Witnesses described the suspects of the shooting as two Black males, both tall, thin and wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the men’s sweatshirts was all black while the other’s was black with red sleeves.
This investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking that anyone who was in the area during the incident, has knowledge of the incident, or who resides in the area that may have surveillance footage to contact the Ithaca Police Investigative Division.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
