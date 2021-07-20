crime scene

ITHACA, NY -- A man was killed around 12:45 a.m. on July 20 near the intersection of W Buffalo Street and Taughannock Boulevard. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Ithaca Police Department is investigating the homicide and is not releasing any other information at this time. IPD asks that people avoid the area if possible.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact IPD using any of  the below methods.  

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245  

Police Administration: 607-272-9973  

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000  

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

 

