ITHACA, NY -- A man was killed around 12:45 a.m. on July 20 near the intersection of W Buffalo Street and Taughannock Boulevard. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Ithaca Police Department is investigating the homicide and is not releasing any other information at this time. IPD asks that people avoid the area if possible.
If you have any information related to this incident, contact IPD using any of the below methods.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
