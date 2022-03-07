ITHACA, NY -- A man was injured by gunfire in Ithaca shortly before 3 a.m. on March 7. Ithaca police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Cascadilla Street and found an injured victim inside a residence. The victim, an Ithaca resident, was transported to a regional trauma center and is expected to recover. The residence sustained property damage from numerous discharge rounds.
There is no known suspect(s) description at this time.
Any witnesses of this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.