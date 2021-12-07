Ithaca Police station stock
Casey Martin

ITHACA, NY -- A man was shot in the face at 222 Elmira Rd. on Dec. 6. At around 9:30 p.m. Ithaca police officers were called to the scene, which is the plaza that houses Five Guys and Northwise Wine & Spirits. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center where he is expected to survive the injuries. Several spent shell casings and a handgun were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident should contact Ithaca Police Department,

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

