ITHACA, NY -- A man was shot in the face at 222 Elmira Rd. on Dec. 6. At around 9:30 p.m. Ithaca police officers were called to the scene, which is the plaza that houses Five Guys and Northwise Wine & Spirits. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center where he is expected to survive the injuries. Several spent shell casings and a handgun were recovered at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident should contact Ithaca Police Department,
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.