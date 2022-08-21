A man was rescued by the Ithaca Fire Department early Friday morning after he fell roughly 75 feet inside the trail in the Cascadilla Gorge. Just after 1:30am, Tompkins County 911 received a call stating that a college-aged man had fallen near Highland Avenue and that he was bleeding. Ithaca Fire and Bangs Ambulance were sent to check on his condition. Firefighters arrived on Highland Avenue minutes later and found that the victim was on the trail inside the gorge. He was assessed on the scene by firefighter/EMTs and paramedics and immobilized to protect him from further injury. Rescue crews used a basket and their Mule Rescue Litter to carry him out of the gorge to a waiting ambulance behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. Bangs Ambulance transported the patient to definitive care. His current condition is not known at this time. The Ithaca Police Department says the fall appears to be accidental but encourages any witnesses to the incident to contact them. Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, Cornell EMS, and Cornell Police also responded to the scene.
