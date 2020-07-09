On July 9 around 4:30 p.m.,Ithaca Police Officers, Ithaca Firefighters, and Bangs ambulance personnel responded to the 300 block of Giles Street in the First Dam area for a 21 year old male who fell approximately 12 feet, according to a press release.
First responders found several cars parked in no-parking zones, fire zones and in tow-away zones. The man was located without life threatening injuries and he was taken to Cayuga Medical Center by Bangs ambulance.
Five vehicles were towed from the scene and six parking citations were issued, in addition to cars that were cited earlier in the day.
"The Ithaca Police Department would like to remind community members and guests that swimming in the gorge area is not safe and against the local laws," the release said. "We encourage people to use swimming facilities that are safer. We also encourage people to follow the parking signage as violators can inhibit the ability to render aid to people."
