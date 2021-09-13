ITHACA, NY -- A man suffered serious, though not life-threatening, injuries during a robbery in Ithaca on Sept. 11. Ithaca police responded to Hotel Ithaca at 222 S Cayuga St. at 5 p.m. for a reported robbery. Upon arrival they spoke with a victim who said he was attacked by two men and robbed of his money. According to police the victim also said that during the attack one of the suspects pulled a handgun from a backpack and began hitting the victim in the head. Officers identified the scene of the robbery at the playground at the housing complex at 410 S Plain St.
Police said the victim described the suspects as teenage or young adult males, one of which carried a black backpack from which he produced the gun. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center for significant injuries to his head and face.
The scene was processed by members of the Patrol Division and at this time the investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with information to assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact IPD as soon as possible.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.