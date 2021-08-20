ITHACA, NY -- A man was attacked and robbed by another man around 4:20 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street on Aug. 19. Police responded to a report of a dispute in the roadway at that location and learned that the assailant attacked the victim with two knives. While attempting to flee, the victim dropped a backpack he was carrying. The suspect grabbed the backpack and fled in a car heading east on West State Street.
According to police, the victim and suspect are believed to know one another. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask residents and businesses in the area who have surveillance systems affixed to their homes or doorbell cameras to review their footage and report anything believed to be related to this incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is also encouraged to contact IPD as soon as possible.
Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
