ITHACA, N.Y. -- A 19-year-old Trumansburg man was injured on Seneca Street in Ithaca early Oct. 17 after his vehicle rolled over and trapped him inside. Emergency responders were called at around 1:20 a.m. and found a man trapped in a convertible that had crashed into a work trailer near Plain Street and then rolled over onto its roof.
Ithaca police shut down the road while firefighters worked for about 25 minutes to raise the vehicle and free the man. He sustained head and neck injuries. A helicopter was called but unable to fly due to weather conditions, so an ambulance transported the man to Upstate Medical Center for his injuries. He is currently in stable but serious condition, according to police.
Two cars parked in the vicinity were also damaged during the accident. Police are still investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage should contact IPD at:
Police dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police administration: 607-272-9973
Police tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous tip: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
