ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street at around 2:30 a.m. on July 17. A man said he was out for a walk when two people came up to him and attempted to reach into his pockets. The victim told them he had no property on him and to leave him alone. The victim was then struck in the head with a metal folding chair, according to police.
The suspects fled without obtaining any of the victim’s property and the victim called for help. He described the suspects to police as a Black man and a Black woman, the police said. The victim suffered lacerations and contusioni to his head and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details available. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
