A bike crash on the 500 block of East Buffalo Street has put one man in the hospital. The Ithaca Police Department said that potholes are to blame.
At around 1:28 p.m. on March 15th, officers responded to a call reporting that a bicyclist had crashed and was unconscious in the street. According to an IPD press release issued following the crash, "Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that the victim had been riding an Ithaca Bikeshare E-Bike westbound down the hill and had struck a pothole causing him to lose control of the bicycle."
After losing control, the male victim fell and hit the pavement headfirst resulting in suspected traumatic injuries to his head and face, according to the IPD report.
The report continues saying that following initial treatment from Bangs Ambulance paramedics, the victim was flown to a regional trauma center for further treatment for his injuries.
