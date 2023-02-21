On the night of February 19th, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of an employee at a local business being hit in the face with a handgun on the 400 block of Franklin Street.
After the initial investigation it was found that a male suspect came into the business looking for his girlfriend. When the suspect couldn’t locate his girlfriend he became upset and struck another female who was working at the business in the face with a handgun. The suspect fled the area prior to the Police arriving. The victim was taken to a regional medical facility for treatment.
The suspect is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. The investigation into this matter is still ongoing and anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the methods listed below.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.