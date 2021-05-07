ITHACA, NY -- A man fought off an armed robbery in the 200 block of East Seneca St on May 6. Two suspects approached the victim in a parking lot shortly before 11 p.m. One suspect pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim and demanded his backpack, wallet and money.
When the victim refused, the second suspect grabbed a landyard containing the victim’s keys from around his neck, breaking it and ripping it away from him. The suspects then attempted to steal the victim’s car, but the victim pulled one of the suspects out of the driver’s seat and held him down on the ground until the victim let him go so he could call 911. Both suspects fled on foot and were able to get away with some of the victim’s keys.
The suspect with the gun is described as a male between 5’8 and 5’10, between 150-170 pounds, around 40 yeras old with longer hair pulled back into a ponytail. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and his race is unkmnown.
The second suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5’9, with a light gray hooded sweatshirt.
The investigsation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
