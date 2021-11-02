ITHACA, NY -- On Sunday, Oct. 31 at 3:25 a.m. Ithaca police responded to the east end of the Commons to check the welfare of a man lying on the ground. They found him bleeding from the head, conscious but disoriented. He was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment.
Police found a video that shows several people approaching the victim and then a physical altercation taking place.
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information can contact Ithaca Police Department the following ways:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.