On the evening of July 10, Ithaca Police Officers responded to numerous reports throughout the south end of the city regarding a subject harassing females and exposing himself. As the night progressed, police said the reports they were receiving seemed to be escalating.
At first, police received reports of the suspect following women around in a store and exposing himself, fleeing before police arrival. According to police, the suspect then went to another store where he entered a women's bathroom and grabbed a female occupant, refusing to let her go. The victim screamed and the suspect subsequently fled.
Ultimately, the suspect broke into a residence and forcibly touched a resident before stealing "property and cash" and running away. He entered another nearby residence, but left without further incident.
Police said the suspect was identified by many of the suspects as Will Rogers Howell Jr., who was found by the last residence and arrested without incident. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to Tompkins County Jail to wait for his next court appearance. Howell is a registered sex offender and was arrested on similar charges last summer. His residence is listed as the Jungle by the police.
At this time portions of the investigation are ongoing, and there are no further details available for release. Anyone with information regarding these or related incidents is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline 607-330-0000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
