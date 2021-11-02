ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police Department sent out an update on recent arrests after a spate of violence in the city throughout October.
On Oct. 15, IPD arrested Mohamed Osman, 27, and charged him with criminal sexual act in the first degree, attempted rape in the first degree, sex abuse in the first degree and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury and arraigned before Tompkins County Court Judge Rowley.
On Oct. 20, Duane Magee, 54, was arrested in relation to an assault on Oct. 11 on the 300 block of W State Street. According to police, Magee allegedly slashed the leg of another person with a machete, causing injury. Magee was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to Tompkins County Jail.
There are still a number of incidents from October without arrests, including a few cases of shots fired, one of which resulted in injury, and a stabbing at Walmart on Oct. 11.
If members of the public have any information related to crimes committed in the City of Ithaca, contact IPD using any of the below methods.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
