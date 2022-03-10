ITHACA, NY -- Police have arrested William L. Marshall, 40, of Ithaca for the murder of Alan Godfrey. Godfrey was shot and killed on July 20, 2021 at 206 Taughannock Blvd.
Ithaca Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office.
Police said they were able to collect and review an “unprecedented amount of evidence and information” that led to the grand jury indictment and subsequent arrest of Marshall. He has been charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He was arraigned in Tompkins County Court. He is currently being held without bail in a detention facility.
If you have any information regarding this investigation please contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
