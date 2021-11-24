ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police arrested Richard Knapp, 34, of Ithaca and charged him with menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Police responded to a building alarm at a commercial business on Cherry Street at 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers allegedly found Knapp inside the building and armed with a knife. According to police, Knapp refused to comply with officers’ orders to drop the knife and exit the business. Additional resources were requested from the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team and the Ithaca-Tompkins Crisis Negotiations Team.
Police said they continued to try and communicate with Knapp, but he allegedly attempted to walk away from the building while displaying the knife. Officers deployed a “less lethal impact munition” which allegedly caused Knapp to drop the knife.
Knapp was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail. Additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.