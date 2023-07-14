The 9th annual Racker Rivals Big Red game will take place on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at Cornell’s Lynah Rink. The game starts at 6:30 pm and admission is free this year to celebrate Racker’s 75th anniversary. Racker Rivals Big Red is a spirited exhibition-style hockey game that pairs NHL stars, Cornell Hockey alumni, and local celebrities in support of programs for children with disabilities in our community. There will be a Friends and Family Open Skate from 4:00pm - 6:00pm.
Racker Rivals Big Red is now in its ninth year and has raised over $1,000,000 since 2014! Proceeds from the game support Racker’s Early Childhood Services in Cortland, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.
Racker Rivals Big Red will match up two talented hockey teams, led by Cornell’s Big Red Hockey coach Mike Schafer and Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Community Bank. Prior to the puck dropping on Saturday, both teams are currently competing in a fundraising competition to determine the first goal of the game. Community members can support Racker by pledging their favorite player at www.racker.org/hockey.
For updated information on ticket sales and the full roster of players, please visit www.racker.org/hockey. For more information or game-day media inquiries, contact Katie Williams at (607) 272-5891 extension 244 or KatieWilliams@racker.org.
