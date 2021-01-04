ITHACA, NY -- Longview and Ithacare Community’s Board of Directors announced Paul Phillips as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 11.
Longview conducted a national search and selected Phillips from a robust pool of candidates. Phillips succeeds Mark Macera, Longview’s longtime executive director who is retiring after 30 years. The board would like to thank Macera for his dedicated leadership and persistent efforts that have helped make Longview the outstanding senior living community it is today.
Phillips brings more than 30 years of expertise in non-profit aging services to Longview. His knowledge and experience, coupled with Longview’s devoted, caring staff and history as an industry leader, will make for a smooth transition.
“The board is very enthusiastic about working with Paul,” said John A. Krout, President, Longview board of directors. “Longview is extremely fortunate to have such an accomplished and experienced senior housing professional join us. Paul is uniquely qualified to lead and successfully turn the challenges facing Longview into opportunities, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the changing needs and expectations of our community’s diverse and growing older population, said Krout.
Phillips began his career at Friendly Senior Living in Rochester, NY. His responsibilities included nursing home administration; managing moderate-income senior housing; and developing, opening, managing, and expanding an entire start-up senior living campus. Phillips also served as CEO for the Lathrop Communities, a Kendal affiliate, in Northampton and Easthampton, MA, and served on the Kendal Corporation’s leadership team.
Most recently Phillips served as Senior Living Specialist at LECESSE Construction Services where he performed client consulting and business development for senior living campuses across the eastern United States. LECESSE specializes in building and repositioning non-profit senior living communities.
"I'm really excited to engage fully with Longview's residents, families, staff, board of directors, volunteers and the Ithaca community, said Paul Phillips. "This is a wonderful opportunity for me to help carry forward Longview's tradition of excellent services while also helping shape new strategies for the future, said Phillips."
Phillips holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in gerontology, the latter with an emphasis in long-term care administration and is licensed as a nursing home administrator in both New York and Ohio.
“Paul will bring his outstanding expertise in eldercare to both Longview and the larger community,” said Krout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.