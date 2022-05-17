ITHACA, NY -- The preliminary results of the Ithaca City School District election are in, with three of four propositions passing and new faces joining the Board of Education.
The budget, expenditure of reserve funds and the establishment of a new reserve fund all passed easily. The closest of the three was the budget, with 2,446 people voting yes, and 1,069 people voting no.
The only proposition that didn't pass was the last one, which would have conveyed a piece of real estate adjacent to Beverly J. Martin Elementary School to the City of Ithaca for the expansion of the gymnasium at Greater Ithaca Activities Center. That failed 2,129-1,366.
Longtime board member and board president Rob Ainslie was voted out, receiving the second lowest number of votes out of the seven candidates. The seats of Ainslie, Erin Croyle and Eldred Harris were all up for grabs, with Croyle and Harris maintaining theirs.
A fourth seat was also open after member Kelly Evans recently announced her resignation. Along with Croyle and Harris, Karen Yearwood and Jill Tripp were elected to the board. Yearwood received the most votes with 2,799, then Tripp with 2,604. Croyle received 2,584 votes, and Harris received 1,292.
How can the results of this botched election be allowed to stand? I voted for Benjamin but wasn't told by a poll worker that he had withdrawn his candidacy until _after_ my ballot was cast. Had I and many others known this, then we would have voted differently, potentially changing the outcome for the other candidates!
I know why they're going to certify these election results; because their 7+ percent increase in the tax levy passed! If they were to redo the election, then the district runs the risk that their huge tax levy increase will fail!
I _knew_ that once the district got hooked on the "free" Federal and State aid pandemic money, that ICSD would want to raise our taxes to make up the difference once the pandemic was over. I was right!
Also, anyone who is employed by ICSD has a conflict of interest when it comes to ICSD elections. Thus any budget votes cast by ICSD employees should count only half as much compared to people who arent employed by ICSD. Plus, the ICSD elections should not take place on school grounds since that makes it more convenient for those employed by the district to vote compared to those who aren't employed by ICSD.
