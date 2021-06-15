The Democratic primary is next week, June 22, so we’ve rounded up the endorsements for each candidate in case you need help making a choice. For polling information, visitwww.TompkinsCountyNY.gov/boe. For more information on endorsements or candidates, visit the websites listed after each individual person.
Cynthia Brock (Common Council, Ward 1) – Brock is backed by her Common Council colleagues George McGonigal (who also serves the first ward) and Donna Fleming, as well as the First Ward Democratic Committee, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 241, Tompkins-Cortland Building and Construction Trades Council and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81. (cynthiabrock.org)
Robert Cantelmo (Common Council, Ward 5) – Cantelmo has the support of Common Council members Seph Murtagh, Ducson Nguyen, Rob Gearhart, Stephen Smith, Laura Lewis and Deb Mohlenhoff, as well as mayor Svante Myrick. He’s also endorsed by the New York Working Families Party. (robertcantelmo.com)
Travis Brooks (County Legislature, District 1) – Brooks is endorsed by Common Council members Brock and McGonigal (who represent one of the wards served by District 1), as well as Fleming. He’s also supported by the First Ward Democratic Committee, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 241, the New York Working Families Party and Black Hands Universal. (tbrooksforlegislature.com)
Nicole LaFave (County Legislature, District 1) – LaFave is backed by Common Council members Murtagh and Nguyen, as well as Sunrise Ithaca, the Ithaca Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81, Cornell Progressives and Tompkins-Cortland Building & Construction Trades Council. (votenicolelafave.com)
Veronica Pillar (County Legislature, District 2) – Pillar is supported by the New York Working Families Party, New York Progressive Action Network, Cornell Progressives, Decarcerate Tompkins County, Laborers Local 785, Tompkins-Cortland Building and Construction Trades Council, Progressive Women of New York, Ithaca Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America and Sunrise Movement Ithaca. (veronicafortompkins.com)
Leslie Schill (County Legislature, District 2) – Schill has the vote of Common Council member Lewis. (https://www.facebook.com/LeslieSchill4TC2/)
Vanessa Greenlee (County Legislature, District 8) – County Legislators Anne Koreman, Dan Klein, Martha Robertson, Amanda Champion and Deborah Dawson publicly endorsed Greenlee. (vanessa4tompkins.org)
Greg Mezey (County Legislature, District 13) – Mezey is backed by Myrick. (gregmezey.com)
Samantha Lushtak (County Legislature, District 13) – Lushtak is endorsed by Shannon MacCarrick, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Working Families Party. (samanthalushtak.com)
