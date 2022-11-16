On Friday, November 18th at 5PM, the student activist group Climate Justice Cornell will rally at Thompson Park to hear from local climate leaders. The event is part of a larger statewide push to celebrate the launch of the NY Renews coalition’s Climate, Jobs, and Justice Package with rallies featuring elected officials, environmental justice advocates, and community members.
As part of the campaign launch, Ithacans will gather to hear speeches from local climate justice champions. The rally will draw connections between local and state policy, particularly in the context of Ithaca’s Green New Deal.
The Climate, Jobs, and Justice package would aid the city in achieving its goals of carbon neutrality by 2030 and doing so in a way that reduces historical, social, and economic inequities. The rally is supported by a wide range of local organizations, including Climate Justice Cornell, Sunrise Ithaca, Cornell Progressives, and the Northeast Organic Farming Association of NY.
A similarly broad range of speakers will be featured at the event, including representatives from NYPIRG, Climate Justice Cornell, and the Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America.
Organized around three key demands that individually and collectively advance the mandates of NY's Climate Act (CLCPA), the Climate, Jobs & Justice Package requires New York to (1) fully fund and implement NY’s Climate Act, (2) build renewable energy for all and create good, green union jobs, and (3) make polluters and the ultra-rich pay what they owe to fund the transition.
The Climate, Jobs & Justice Package is NY Renews’ platform to fully address the climate crisis and meet the mandates of the NY Climate Act during the 2023 legislative session.
