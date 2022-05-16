ITHACA, NY -- Collegetown businesses got a little love from the Tompkins Chamber of Commerce and the city of Ithaca during the Collegetown Business Walk on Friday, April 22. The intention was to split into groups and meet with businesses to better understand their needs and issues impacting them.
More than a dozen volunteers, including fourth ward alderpersons Patrick Mehler and Jorge Defendini, Acting Mayor Laura Lewis, Second Ward Alderperson Ducson Nguyen, Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe and Acting Planning Director Lisa Nicholas, among others.
Mehler said they went and visited the more than 80 businesses in the Collegetown neighborhood. He and Nicholas did the 400 block of Eddy, where he said they visited eight restaurants and four different stores.
At the businesses, volunteers asked three key questions: “How is business?” “What do you like about doing business in Collegetown?” “How can we help your business thrive?”
“It was fantastic to get to connect with these owners to get them connected to resources,” Mehler said. “We did a recap at the end and there’s so much more we can always do for Collegetown, and we now have a much better way of articulating that.”
He also noted that many permanent residents thinks Collegetown dies out when the students leave, but said many of those businesses remain open.
“Uncle Marty’s is always open, the new Ithaca Beer Co. will still be open,” he said. “We’re finding a way to connect these businesses to downtown.”
Marty Johnson, a co-founder of the Collegetown Small Business Alliance and owner of Uncle Marty’s Shipping Office, said he’s excited for the future of Collegetown.
“The past few years have seen wonderful investment, improvement, branding and pride in our unique neighborhood, and we are thrilled to work with the Tompkins Chamber and City of Ithaca to further beautification and collaboration in our streets and among our neighbors,” he said. “Our community is incredibly special and entirely unique, and when we all work together for its greater good, it shines brightly.”
