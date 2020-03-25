A worker at Ithaca restaurant Mango Mango Dessert, located at 159 Dryden Road in Ithaca, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an advisory published by the Tompkins County Health Department.
The health department said the worker had worked two shifts at Mango Mango Dessert on Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the health department: "If you ate at this restaurant during the times listed above, please do the following:
- Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the date you were at the restaurant. Refer here for more information about how to self-quarantine.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
- If you develop symptoms, seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., between the hours of 10am-3pm Monday through Friday. Pre-register online https://cayugahealthsystem.org/ or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708.
"As more cases have been identified we have been preparing for situations where a broader segment of the population may have been exposed," read a statement from Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said. "Communications like this are meant to reduce further exposure by encouraging individuals who may have come in contact to act in the community's best interest and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms."
The department concluded with the normal TCHD advisories: stay home even if you don't feel sick unless absolutely necessary, keep six feet distance between yourself and others, minimize in-person contact, social distancing, and wash hands well and frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.