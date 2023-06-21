On June 15 local elected officials held a press conference in front of the Tompkins County Legislature building in Ithaca to call on Governor Kathy Hochul to reject the proposed rate increase by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) which would result in a 62% increase in electricity prices and an 18% increase in gas prices for consumers over the next three years.
NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) are both owned by Avangrid and together supply power to a population of approximately 3.7 million people in upstate New York. Customers in NYSEG and RG&E service areas currently have no choice in their electric and gas suppliers, which creates an effective monopoly that enables them to arbitrarily increase energy prices.
The initial press release announcing the rate increase stated that there would be a 22% increase in electricity prices and a 6.1% increase in gas prices. Assemblymember Anna Kelles has called those initial figures “misleading” because the figures include estimated supply costs, which dilute the company’s actual rate increases on the delivery costs that they control.
“As New Yorkers are struggling under the burdens of inflation and increased housing costs, the rate increases are unconscionable and should be denied,” Kelles said.
According to Kelles, “Given the company’s track record with delivery and service issues combined with record level dividends to shareholders, NYSEG leadership needs to focus on fixing their egregious billing errors and rebuilding the trust of its customers rather than prioritizing executive salaries and catering to shareholders.”
Kelles added, “Now is not the time for crippling rate hikes for families and individuals, especially for the many in upstate New York who live on fixed incomes.” She continued saying that the rate hikes will lead to “an increase in the number of people losing their homes and people are going to have to start deciding between feeding their children or paying their electricity bill.”
A U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey found that roughly 38% of households in New York have decided not to purchase necessities like food and medicine in the past 12 months just so they will have enough money to pay an energy bill.
These rate hikes are also coming at a time when customers have been reporting ongoing problems related to billing and customer service. These issues include instances of double billing, inaccurate meter readings, unexpectedly high bills, and inadequate customer service.
In January, Ithaca resident Michelle Porter told the Ithaca Times that in one week she received three separate bills. The first was for $700, then a day later another arrived for $1,200, and the next day another bill arrived for $1,500. During the press conference, Kelles said that she has received several calls to her office from constituents with bills of $8,000.
As a result of customer complaints regarding NYSEG billing errors, an investigation was initiated into the energy monopoly by the New York Department of Public Service. In 2022, the number of consumer complaints against NYSEG and RG&E increased to more than 4,700, 60 percent more than the two previous years combined. That investigation is still ongoing.
Tompkins County Legislature Chairwoman Shawna Black said that increases in energy costs for the county are ultimately passed on to taxpayers. “We estimate that the county will see a $400,000 increase in utility costs to operate our facilities. This translates to a roughly $10 increase in the annual county tax bill for homeowners of a median-valued home in Tompkins County,” Black said.
In an attempt to block extravagant rate hikes, Kelles said that the state legislature should pass the New York Heat Act, which would require that the state keeps electricity utilities affordable. According to Kelles, “what is considered affordable is 6%, this rate hike would double that.” She continued saying that the Heat Act would also stop allowing NYSEG to make ratepayers subsidize the buildout of natural gas infrastructure.
NYSEG representatives have said that billing errors and poor customer services can be attributed to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic and that rate hikes are the result of inflation leading to increased costs of fuels used to produce electricity, specifically natural gas. Despite the inflationary pressures, last year Avangrid was still able to pay its CEO a salary of $4,849,986.
Fossil Free Tompkins coordinator Irene Weiser said “The proposed rate hikes are unaffordable to the point of being unconscionable. Meanwhile, billing problems still exist, the companies have not committed to reducing their customers' fossil fuel use or greenhouse gas emissions, and they have not made any specific plans to address impacts on disadvantaged communities as required by our State’s climate law,”
According to Weiser, “It is outrageous that the Governor’s regulators co-signed this proposal to raise rates this high instead of siding with consumer advocates to send the utility back to file a proper and reasonable proposal. We call on Governor Hochul to intervene and deny this rate hike.”
Issues with private utilities like NYSEG and RG&E have resulted in increased support for publicly owned utility options. Supporters of public utilities say that NYSEG holds customers hostage with arbitrary rate hikes since there are no viable alternatives for where to get energy.
To combat NYSEG’s energy monopoly and follow through on Ithaca’s green energy goals, the Town and City of Ithaca are working on establishing a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program. The Town of Ithaca website explains that CCA would allow residents to “choose where they source the energy that powers their homes” by creating a “bulk purchase program that leverages collective buying power to secure better pricing on energy.” This would allow residents to source energy from local solar and wind farms, which would create a more competitive utility market.
During the press conference, Alderperson Robert Cantelmo said, “This proposed rate increase on top of the customer service and the billing issues is too much for Ithacans to bear. I would urge all Ithacans to take advantage of the comment period to make their voice heard. Let [the Governor] know how this change impacts your family, your friends, and your neighbors. Let [the Governor] know it's far too much and we say no.”
Customers have 120 days to submit their concerns with their NYSEG bills or the proposed rate increases to secretary@dps.ny.gov with the subject line “NYSEG Rate Case” as soon as possible.
