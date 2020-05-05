The intersection of Cayuga and State Streets hosted an unusual sight during these quarantined times on Friday: a group of a few dozen people, gathered in cars, riding bikes and on foot, stopped in the street. The demonstration, held at the city’s most prominent intersection at the west end of the Commons, was the culmination of a cross-city trek by the group, escorted by police trailing the crowd.
The scene was joyful, with horns honking, chants, signs and dancing. It was the most excitement near the Commons in months, but while its participants were at least momentarily happy, their purpose was serious: the march, called “Social Justice during Social Distancing: A Car and Bike Protest” and organized by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, meant to re-emphasize the demands of local renter advocates on the first of the month, when rent payments are traditionally due.
Calls for some type of short-term rent reform have intensified over the last several weeks as dominos have continued to fall from the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses have closed either because of students leaving or social distancing rules, thousands of people’s jobs have evaporated or underwent compensation cuts, and the end result is a growing number of people in the renter-rich Tompkins County housing market struggling or unable to pay their monthly rent.
Those economic ripples have given rise to a rent freeze campaign that has roiled members of Common Council (via a mass phone call campaign), inspired at least one graffiti tag around the city and pushed Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca to repurpose state grant money to form rent relief funds for local renters. Both municipalities will be asking the state for permission to do so, something New York has indicated it is amenable to approving. City officials have remained steadfast that any action limiting or halting rent collection would have to be enacted by the state instead of on a local level.
The march’s date was targeted as well because May 1, or May Day, is International Workers’ Day. That day was chosen to “bring people out of isolation while maintaining responsible, safe conditions for participants as we speak out to defend the rights of workers, the unemployed and poor communities.”
In a press release announcing the event, Ithaca DSA laid out a list of demands, which included: an unconditional rent freeze either through August or for the duration of the outbreak; permanent medicare for all: guarantee paid sick and family leave for essential workers; a universal basic income until the economy is rebuilt; and the release of everyone currently incarcerated to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak in jails, prisons or detention centers.
Some of the goals don’t seem particularly realistic, but the group certainly has the support of a significant amount of the public. The march itself was larger than was probably anticipated, and nearly 5,000 people have signed on to the petition for a rent freeze that was launched in March.
“Our economy should work to meet our individual and community needs, not multiply the wealth of greedy corporations,” said Russell Rickford, a local organizer associated with DSA, Black Lives Matter, the recently-formed Ithaca Tenants Union and the Tompkins County Workers’ Center. “Our government should protect us and guarantee the services we deserve, not abandon us while billionaires rake in profits. We are not responsible for this pandemic. We will not bear its devastating burden alone.”
DSA is also raising funds to support the Tompkins County Workers' Center, and they said community members can learn more or donate to help our neighbors meet their needs at mutualaidtompkins.com ortcworkerscenter.org.
