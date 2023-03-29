Local Climate Activists Call on Banks to Divest from Fossil Fuels

Local climate activists held a rally on the Commons in downtown Ithaca across the street from Chase Bank to put pressure on banks to stop financing the expansion of the fossil fuel industry.
The activists joined with Bill McKibben’s nationwide organization “Third Act” to participate in the National Day of Action, which saw more than 90 events take place across the county on March 21, 2023.
This rally was held just days after the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its sixth and final report warning that if every country in the world delivers on their current climate goals, it still won’t be enough to stop global temperatures from increasing 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The Paris Climate Agreement set out to prevent a 1.5 degrees Celsius increase because climate scientists have warned that if the planet experiences warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius it could result in ecosystem changes that could be catastrophic for all life on the planet. However, some say the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius sacrifices life in Africa and the Middle East.
According to Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, “The Paris Agreement aims to keep temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius. But I want people to understand that a rise of 1.2 degrees Celsius is already hell for me and other people living in Uganda and on the African continent.”
Climate Scientist and Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M University, Andrew Dressler, has said that “The climate has already warmed more than one degree Celsius, so limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius means that we can only allow less than a few tenths of a degree of future warming.”
Dressler says that society has already committed itself to 2.5 degrees of warming as a result of emissions that have already occurred. “Obviously this exceeds the Paris Agreement limits,” Dressler said.
He continued saying that this “committed warming” is a “very slow process” that could take centuries to complete. However, Dressler says that “if we continue to emit greenhouse gas at the rate we currently are, then we will blow through the 1.5 and 2 degree limits possibly within a few decades.”
The March 21 rally took aim at the top four fossil fuel financing banks, JP Morgan Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. When compared to the top 60 global banks, these four banks have contributed more than one quarter of the $4.6 trillion in total financing for fossil fuels between 2016 and 2021.
During the event, members of the public were invited to sign a pledge refusing to do business with these banks unless they divest from fossil fuels. According to the event organizers, “Thousands of customers nationwide have already pledged to move their money out of these banks if the banks will not move their investments out of fossil fuels.”
They continued saying, “while banks in the United States have verbally committed to help reach the global target of Net Zero emissions by 2050, none have published a credible transition plan or ruled out fossil fuel financing for expanding projects.”
Local organizer Todd Saddler said, “We are holding this public event to raise awareness of the dirty banks’ role in funding climate chaos. We especially want people in Tompkins County to pledge never to bank at Chase Bank, since there is a local branch in town, and for the local Chase customers to close their accounts.”
Banks in the United States have also been found to have dismally low levels of financing of renewable energy. Just 2% of financial backing by JP Morgan Chase and Citi for energy companies went to renewable energy activities between 2016 and 2022, according to data released in January.
In addition, JP Morgan Chase is regarded as the leading investor in the fossil fuel industry by providing fossil fuel companies with $382.4 billion in funding since 2016.
In response to the nationwide protests, a spokesperson for Chase bank wrote, “We provide financing all across the energy sector: supporting energy security, helping clients accelerate their low carbon transitions and increasing clean energy financing with a target of $1 trillion for green initiatives by 2030.”
