ITHACA, NY -- A 12-year-old boy found a loaded 9MM semi-automatic handgun in a ditch while playing outside on the 500 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca. Police rsponded to a report on March 22 at 1 p.m. The boy didn’t touch the gun and immediately went and got his mother, who called 911 and stood by until the police arrived.
According to police the gun had the serial numbers scratched off and it is presumed to be stolen. Patrol officers secured the weapon as evidence and are working with the investigations division to see if the weapon has any connections to the recent shootings that have been reported in Ithaca.
Police commended the boy’s actions, saying they’re an example of “a textbook way to handle finding a dangerous item.” They added that he likely prevented further injury by getting the weapon off the street. IPD also wants to remind parents to have conversations with their child about how to handle similar situations, should they arise.
