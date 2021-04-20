Ithaca Police Department recovered a loaded firearm from the 700 block of Spencer Road after a resident called and reported it on April 19. Officers secured the firearm and found that in addition to being loaded, the safety was off.
The investigation is ongoing. Last month another loaded firearm was found on the 500 block of the same road by a 12-year-old boy. Additionally, on April 16 there was a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of Spencer Road. There is no indication from IPD that these incidents are related.
IPD asks anyone with information to contact the department through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
