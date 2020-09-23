Due to a lengthy bout of hot and dry weather causing moderate drought conditions, Tompkins County has issued a water conservation advisory. The City of Ithaca also issued a limited water use advisory as drinking water sources like Fall Creek and Six Mile Creek are well below normal.
Residents are urged to take shorter showers, update faucets and appliances and avoid non-essential water usage, such as watering their lawns.
For more tips to reduce water consumption, visit https://www.epa.gov/watersense.
