As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and the world begins to turn again, Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival has announced Finger Lakes GrassRoots Live!: a series of limited capacity, POD (Personal Outdoor Dance Space) based, one night concerts on the Infield Stage of the festival’s Trumansburg Fairgrounds location in Trumansburg, NY from July 9-31 including Donna The Buffalo’s GrassRoots Festival Weekend, July 23-25.
Tickets are sold as PODS (Personal Outdoor Dance Space) capable of accommodating up to 4 persons and an additional dance area in front of the stage and Dance Tent on GrassRoots Weekend will be available to POD attendees who are fully vaccinated. In addition, camping will be available surrounding concert weekends and reservations are available via camping partner Hipcamp.
Over the course of the month of July, performances will include Railroad Earth (7/9), Galactic feat. Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph (7/10), Sam Bush Band (7/16), Cory Henry (7/17), Donna The Buffalo’s GrassRoots Weekend (7/23-25), The Return of Jimkata & Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad (7/30) and Spin Doctors (7/31).
Donna The Buffalo’s GrassRoots Festival Weekend, July 23-25, will feature performances by the festival founding band, Donna The Buffalo, over all three nights and performances from The Campbell Brothers, Kinobe, Sim Redmond Band, Kiran Ahluwalia, Keith Secola, Jim Lauderdale, Cortadito, Feufollet, Gunpoets, Fabi World Music Trio, Richie & Rosie, Western Centuries, Maddy Walsh & The Blind Spots and more.
Tickets are on-sale now at the links below. For more information visit GrassRootsFest.org.
7/9 - Railroad Earth w/ Aaron Lipp & Max Flansburg
7/10 - Galactic feat. Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph w/ Danielle Ponder
7/16 - Sam Bush Band w/ Driftwood
7/17 - Cory Henry w/ Sophistafunk
7/23-25 - Donna The Buffalo’s GrassRoots Weekend
7/30 - The Return of Jimkata & Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
