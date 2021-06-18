Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.