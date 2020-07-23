Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.