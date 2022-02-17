ITHACA, NY -- Tompkins County Public Library will distribute free COVID self-test kits on Friday, Feb. 18 from 1-5 p.m. outside the library entrance on Green Street in Ithaca.
Community members may visit the distribution table to obtain up to six free test kits per household. Kits will be distributed while supplies last and cannot be reserved.
Information on how and when to administer self-tests will be available with the test kits. Additional information on self-tests can be found on the Tompkins County Health Department website: https://www2.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirussamplingsite#selftest.
If supplies remain after tomorrow’s distribution session, TCPL will add an additional session on Monday, Feb. 21— see www.tcpl.org for more information.
