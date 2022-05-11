The women of the Tompkins County Legislature spoke out strongly against the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that protects a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. The Legislature met on May 3, the day after the draft was leaked.
Legislator Amanda Champion said she had “a lot of emotions” but that she was going to share facts. She noted that throughout history women have used abortion to maintain their personal choice of is and when to become a mother. She said that it wasn’t until the 1800s when doctors, who were men, formed the American Medical Association and became arbiters of the abortion process.
Champion highlighted that overturning Roe v. Wade would not eliminate abortion, it would eliminate safe abortion.
“Women who cannot find safe medical care turn to dangerous home remedies,” she said. “Many of these home remedies include violent self-harm and often result in serious medical emergencies.”
She also noted the equity issues when abortion becomes illegal, because wealthy women are sometimes able to find a willing doctor while poor women often cannot.
“People have abortions. I have had an abortion. Many of the women you know have had an abortion,” Champion said. “If you do not believe in abortion, then by all means don’t have one. But it’s not an uncommon medical procedure.”
Legislator Deborah Dawson echoed those comments, and thanked Champion for her words.
“I don’t know what to say to people who espouse the right to life out of their performative religiosity and care more about the ‘life’ of a bundle of cells than the lives of women who are forced to have back alley abortions or resort to other dangerous means to terminate a pregnancy that would lead to a baby they cannot see a future to support,” she said.
Legislator Veronica Pillar added that she was proud to be sitting at the Legislators’ tables “with fierce women who will fight” for abortion rights.
“I just want to say that it’s not a radical thing for people to want to be in charge of decisions about their own body,” she said. “We are lucky in New York to have stronger reproductive health protections than other places.”
The meeting took a turn toward more local issues at Chair Shawna Black addressed the Reimagining Public Safety proposal and the concerns about the process at the city level. City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock recently requested that the county open up an ethics investigation into former mayor Svante Myrick for some of the decisions he made throughout the process. Black said she does not want to speculate, make public accusations or wade into the debate of what’s happening in the city, and reiterated her support for the plan.
“We are committed to this process,” she said. “Our county will stay the course […] I want to caution us about denying support to the wider work of Reimagining because we are uncertain of the outcomes of one plan.”
