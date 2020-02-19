Jordan Lesser, the long-time Legislative Counsel to Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton, has announced his candidacy for the 125th Assembly District, following Assemblywoman Lifton’s decision to not seek re-election. While he served as counsel for the assemblywoman, Lesser authored the amicus briefs supporting the Town of Dryden’s local zoning ban at every court levels in a controversial hydro-fracking lawsuit. This later culminated in the court upholding the ban and instituting a statewide fracking prohibition
Lesser also played a role in establishing New York State’s Aquatic Invasive Species Law and is armed with expertise in many critical areas of environmental and energy policy, particularly climate change. Lesser is proud of the time he has spent working with Lifton and knows he will serve the 125th District in the same great manner as Lifton has.
“For over 10 years, I have had the honor of working for Assemblywoman Lifton in both the Albany and Ithaca offices, on every piece of legislation, many policy initiatives, and the state budget,”Lesser said. “As a native Ithacan, an environmental attorney, and with many educators in my family, I understand both the needs of the district and how to accomplish the goals of our local communities in Albany.”
Along with being endorsed by local attorney Ray Schlather, Lesser has also been endorsed by Linda Smith, Lifton’s former Chief of Staff. Smith, who is familiar with Lesser’s work, is enthusiastic for his run for State Assembly.
“As Assemblywoman Lifton’s former Chief of Staff, I worked very closely with Jordan for many years and can unequivocally attest to his exceptional and unique qualifications for the position,” Smith said. “Jordan has been in the loop and at the table on many critically-important issues facing the 125th District and our state. His expertise in environmental law played a critical role in our ultimate success against fracking, and is absolutely essential for continuing to tackle head-on the ongoing threat of climate change. He understands the budget process and how crucial programs, agencies and local governments get funded. During his years of service in the Assembly he has developed a productive working relationship with elected officials, central staff and state agencies. He has met with countless constituents and has a keen understanding of the needs of the district. He will be able to hit the ground running on Day 1, prioritizing strong environmental policies, equitable and robust funding for public education and child care, while continuing to advocate for a fair tax system underpinning a fair economy. He will fight against the ever-growing inequality in our state to create more good jobs and lift more individuals and families into the middle class.”
Smith is sure that with Lesser at the helm of the 125th District, he will be a strong and compassionate leader who will work to represent all parts of the district with equal fervor. Lesser has been active in community affairs as a member of the Tompkins County and Town of Ithaca Democratic Committees. Some of his other work includes working with numerous state advocacy groups during the seven-year battle to stop fracking in New York. Should he be elected, Lesser will be working to build education throughout this.
“I will continue to fight for full funding for PreK-12 Education, underfunded by $3.4 billion according to the CFE court ruling, as we know education is key to helping people reach their full potential and to create a prosperous community and state,” Lesser said. “Of course, I will put the same level of commitment into funding for higher education for both our public system, including SUNY Cortland and the four SUNY colleges at Cornell, as well our fine private colleges and university. I also strongly support the Tuition Assistance Program and higher education opportunity programs to help our talented students enter the schools of their choice, both public and private.”
Lesser is also aiming to create a more effective state climate action plan as well as further develop important environmental initiatives. Much like Lifton, Lesser is promising that he will dedicate his work to fighting for progressive values like workers’ rights, women’s rights, human rights, civil rights, and a strong healthcare system across New York.
“I’ve worked to help usher many critical pieces of legislation into law," Lesser said. "[Those include]affordable housing legislation for Tompkins County, a bill allowing for the expansion of essential daycare, state law creating a third County Court Judge in Tompkins County, legislation to aid county public transportation, a wage disparity study bill to ensure fair compensation, and new law prohibiting the siting of any waste incinerator in the Finger Lakes region, among many others. I’ve also helped in the annual budget fight to fund critical Cornell agriculture programs to benefit farmers across New York. I have direct, hands-on experience in Albany making law and a proven track record of success on behalf of the 125th Assembly District.”
