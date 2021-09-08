In 1945, five community-minded bankers, Paul Brainard, William Burns, Sherman Peer, George Rogalsky and Gerald Williams, decided they wanted to do something to give back to the community they loved. They established a non-profit, now called the Legacy Foundation of Tompkins County, that would donate resources to be used to enrich the quality of life for Tompkins County citizens.
According to Jean McPheeters, the current director of development, part of the inspiration for the current name comes from the way they attain their funds.
“We wanted something where people would leave a legacy in their wills and leave something to their community,” she said. This way, the foundation doesn’t have to rely on fundraising every year. Board members speak to people they know and ask them to consider adding the Legacy Foundation into their will.
“You may want to make sure the community continues to be a place you’d enjoy living in,” she said. “The money is invested and 5% is used annually."
The foundation grants gifts for a variety of things, from providing a large amount of money for a new furnace at the Brooktondale Community Center, or donating $500 to an organization who needs a new computer. There are applications open twice a year for organizations to make their case about what they need and why. Board members come together to read and rate the applications.
“There’s always more requests than there is money,” McPheeters said. “Part of my job is asking why specifically this thing or this time […] It’s always difficult to make these decisions.”
While difficult in normal times, McPheeters said the pandemic complicated things to another level.
“At the beginning of the pandemic we really changed how we did things,” she said. “We were very concerned about the needs in the community. We said we’re getting rid of twice a year applications, tell us what you need and we’ll figure it out.”
She said they worked to get money out as quickly as possible, particularly in the area of food banks, shelters and healthcare. They donated $50,000 to Cayuga Medical Center to help them purchase more machines to do rapid COVID testing.
“We knew how critically important that was, and we were so overwhelmed with the good job they had done,” McPheeters said.
Board president Mary Opperman said it was important that they made sure people who already had an elevated need pre-pandemic didn’t fall further below the watermark.
“Their sources of funds were interrupted, people lost their jobs or businesses were shuttered,” she said. “We’re struggling to find whatever the new normal is, it’s been really profound.”
McPheeters said they also got the ball rolling with donations to open the GIAC pool, which then spurred Purity Ice Cream on to pay for the remainder of the cost.
“It was so exciting to see the generosity of our community,” she said.
Aly Evans, the executive director at FoodNet Meals on Wheels, said the Legacy Foundation has been supporting their organization for years in various ways, including helping them be able to provide more meals to people when the demand increased during the pandemic. Even more recently, the Legacy Foundation helped them replace a van (that they had also helped them purchase in 2001) that they use for food delivery.
“The Legacy Foundation lets the applicant indicate the need,” Evans said. “They make their application open ended, they’re good at listening and being resilient, instead of just funding x, y or z, and that makes it pretty unique in the funding world. The people on the board pay attention to what’s going on."
She added that the foundation is a big part of the non-profit world in Tompkins County.
“We have some very generous neighbors, and this is an example of that generosity that just keeps paying forward,” Evans said. “It’s truly special.”
While the Legacy Foundation donates to all kinds of non-profits, McPheeters said one that holds a special place in her heart is the donation to the Cayuga Waterfront Trail.
“Every time I drive along the trail and see people using it or use it myself, it makes me happy,” she said. “It’s a well-used community resource, and I see people sitting at the trail head and looking at the beauty of the world we have.”
She said another special gift was the state historical marker that went in front of the birthplace of Alex Haley, the famed author who wrote “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.”
“That marker is very meaningful to everyone in the community,” she said.
Opperman said she can’t choose just one gift that stands out.
“I enjoy them all,” she said. She added that sometimes even small gifts can make a huge difference to organizations.
“I do feel like we’re really proud of what we do,” Opperman said. “We have a really wonderful, giving community that tries to help.”
If you’re interested in donating to the Legacy Foundation, visit TCLegacy.org.
