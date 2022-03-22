ITHACA, NY -- The Planning and Economic Development Committee provided some unofficial ends to two lengthy housing-related conversations at its March 16 meeting. They voted to move legislation to amend the code regarding lease renewals on to full Common Council, and discussed the unlikelihood of moving forward with Good Cause Eviction legislation.
Back in December 2021, Patrick Mehler proposed a bill that would eliminate landlords’ and tenants’ abilities to waive the 60-day minimum waiting period to offer and sign a lease renewal. The original proposal also increased that minimum to 180 days. However after months of discussion both within committee and between Mehler, tenants and landlords, the final proposed legislation at this month’s meeting keeps the waiver and extends the minimum waiting period to 120 days for those who do not waive it.
The proposal was surprising, given that the impetus for the legislation in the first place seemed to be that renters, students especially, were unknowingly signing leases that waived their right to a 60-day waiting period before being asked to renew. This meant renters were being asked to commit to another lease within weeks of moving in.
Committee member Cynthia Brock clarified that while she initially felt strongly about eliminating the waiver, she felt comfortable with keeping it with the stipulation that the reference to the waiver is fully detailed in lease agreements, rather than referencing just a city code number that tenants couldn’t identify. She and Mehler agreed that it would give flexibility to renters and landlords, while still giving renters a reasonable time to renew and the knowledge of their rights.
The committee voted to pass the legislation on to Common Council, which will presumably discuss it at its April 6 meeting.
Additionally, the committee discussed Good Cause Eviction legislation, which has been stalled since the end of last year. The legislation has been the topic of many lengthy conversations and public comment sessions since last summer. The intent of the law is to guarantee a tenant’s right to be offered a lease renewal unless the landlord has good cause not to, in which case the landlord would have to take the tenant to eviction court for a formal process. Good causes outlined in the bill included things like failure to pay rent, violation of a reasonable obligation to their tenancy, use of the unit for illegal purposes, etc.
However, despite the committee working diligently for months on the legislation, things came to a pause late last fall as the conversation of preemption continuously came up. Essentially, committee members and City Attorney Ari Lavine expressed concern that the legislation might not be legal, as local municipalities may not have jurisdiction to pass such a law. In December 2021, the committee decided to pause its discussions while it waited for the state’s attorney general’s office to release its opinion regarding similar legislation in Beacon, New York.
It was expected that opinion would come in January, February at the absolute latest. But it is now March, and no opinion has been issued.
“It’s disappointing there’s no opinion,” Lavine said.
And despite some public commenters urging the committee to go forward with legislation anyway, Brock said she doesn’t think there’s any point in doing that.
“When Albany first passed Good Cause I called the city of Albany to ask… how is it going?” Brock said. “The feedback I received from the clerk of the court was that the courts were not upholding it. They didn’t recognize it because there was this issue of preemption by the state.”
She said everything was on hold in communities that had passed Good Cause legislation because of the legal challenge on the state level.
“Without guidance of what local municipalities have jurisdiction over, it would be premature to pass legislation at this time,” Brock said.
Committee member and acting mayor Laura Lewis said she wants to recognize the frustration on the part of community members, but agreed with Brock that now is not the time to continue with the Good Cause legislation.
“I don’t believe it’s possible to move legislation forward,” she said.
