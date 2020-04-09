Last week, Aryeal Jackson’s two sons virtually visited the San Diego Zoo and the Smithsonian Zoo -- one of many makeshift and often creative efforts among area schools to bridge the gap for students learning at home during the Coronovirus shutdown.
The effects of the COVID-19 outbreak have been widespread and profound, as nearly everyone in the country has had to change their behavior in some way. In Tompkins County and elsewhere, one of the most impacted populations has been one of the most vulnerable: kids, who were forced out of classrooms last month with schools, teachers and administrators scrambling to bridge as many gaps as they can while districts remain closed.
On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the “Pause” plan for New York State would continue until April 29, meaning schools and non-essential businesses would remain closed until at least that date. Tompkins County schools had previously been closed until April 13, announced on March 13.
Jackson, who runs a local house-cleaning business and whose two sons go to Elizabeth Anne Clune Montessori School, said she’s been happy to hear her children’s teachers talking to them about the ongoing global situation while they can log on to Zoom and see some familiar faces, of their peers and of their teachers, for a bit.
“The reason I’m having my kids attend those particular meetings is because of the verbal approach that the teachers take,” Jackson said. Her two sons, Luca and Atlas, are eight and six respectively. “Like they’ll be asking them ‘How are you feeling? There’s a lot going on, are you picking up any of the adults’ angst?’ Which is fantastic. And also just to see their teachers, maintaining that relationship is really important.”
Jackson emphasized that a routine, even one that’s severely different from their norms, can be very helpful in keeping her kids engaged. That’s why EAC’s set schedule, laid out early on during the school closings and continuing now.
“More for their psychological well-being, it’s essential,” Jackson said. “Even from when kids are relatively small, there’s a routine. They get up, they play, they eat, they nap. [...] If you don’t maintain that relative rhythm of their life, they just turn into impossible creatures.”
In order to strike a balance, Jackson has been putting her sons through three days of “intentional learning,” which more closely resembles what they would be doing on a normal school day as they watch the classes being broadcast via Zoom in the dining-room/day-time classroom of Jackson’s house. Other days, they might go outside and hike or learn in nature; one day, the school offered virtual tours of the San Diego Zoo, the Houston Zoo or the Smithsonian Zoo, provided by the zoos, that students could experience right from their computers.
Everywhere in the county, educators and students have had to make substantial adjustments to continue their teaching and learning. Ithaca City School District, for example, sent out a letter to parents last week announcing their “Distance Learning 2.0” protocols, which will go into effect on Monday, April 13.
The new strategy, which was put into place in case of an extended closure, lays out schedules and curriculum for students at each age range going forward:
Pre-kindergarten and first graders will have assignments and materials delivered to their homes, potentially with “supplemental digital resources as well.” Students will be learning for between 60-90 minutes per day, with daily contact with teachers via phone, email or “digitally as appropriate,” as well as weekly office hours hosted by the Master Educators of Inclusion, a group of seven people who are each responsible for monitoring two schools and answering questions and concerns students might have. Second- to fifth-graders will be delivered Chromebooks and print materials as the younger students were, though they will additionally be using software to learn. Their classes will last 90-150 minutes per day, the same aforementioned daily contact with teachers and weekly office hours.
For grades 6-8, they will mostly use Chromebooks and Google Classroom, learning between 2.5 and 3 hours a day and connecting with a teacher at least twice per week during office hours or via direct video lessons. The directions are the same for 9-12 graders, though their hours are bumped up to four per day. Presumably, explicitly stating that students will be reached by a variety of ways is meant to help students who live without broadband internet access, something that impacts plenty of people in Tompkins County, particularly in the more rural parts of the county.
ICSD Superintendent Luvelle Brown, after Cuomo’s announcement, confirmed that ICSD would be moving forward with Distance Learning 2.0. He wrote to parents that the goal of the new policy was to “to provide our students with a truly engaging and empowering academic distance learning experience; to ensure our students have access to appropriate social & emotional content, skills, and strategies; to support our educators so that they have the ability to manage their own lives while planning and teaching through a distance learning approach.”
Among each other, many teachers have seemed to take a similar approach fueled by a core set of values: engagement, adaptability and meeting the kids where they are without demanding too much during a strange, stressful time for students and their families.
“I think just maintaining relationships is the most important thing,” DeWitt Middle School teacher Liz Quadrozzi wrote in an email. “Academics take a back seat, though I want to keep kiddos engaged and thinking. It's clear we are not going to be able to meet every learning standard the way we would in regular school, but that's okay. We have to be flexible and allow our kiddos to be flexible. I've been hosting video chats with my students, and recording videos of demonstrations.”
Flexibility is clearly a crucial element for teachers. Danielle Angie, of New Roots Charter School, echoed the sentiment, saying that educators needed to come to grips with the reality that their students may have something more significant going on in their lives as a result of the outbreak that would outweigh something more trivial, like handing in an assignment on time. Empathy is an important part of teaching children, but particularly when there’s such extenuating circumstances as there are currently.
New Roots’ teaching philosophy is somewhat project-focused, Angie said, which has inspired her to try to turn the ongoing outbreak experience into one that the kids can learn from -- or at the very least, to help them process what’s going on around them day by day.
“It was the perfect opportunity to do that because we are experiencing this crazy phenomenon of a pandemic,” Angie said. “The students who are engaged, they’re coming up with some very cool, authentic ideas for their projects [...] A lot of students are keeping personal journals and writing entries every day about things like ‘What is it like to be a teenager during a pandemic?’”
Angie said that project has opened up some avenues for them to explore in terms of the differences between primary- and secondary-source documents, in that the students are literally creating their own primary-source documents in real time. That project might lead them to a joint effort with the History Center of Tompkins Center, Angie said, which is also searching for people to help them compile an archive of pandemic materials from the current day.
“We have been offering a regular schedule Monday through Thursday, and then on Fridays teachers are available for office hours,” Angie said. Hour-long sessions are held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “I feel like we’ve been chained to our computers, that’s been a little challenging with all these Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts [...] It’s been so necessary to maintain that connection, between myself and the students but just to them to maintain that connection.”
No amount of planning and forethought can protect from the full number of pitfalls that could arise in the coming weeks, but Angie said New Roots is sending out feedback surveys to determine what their current programming’s strengths and weaknesses are so that hopefully they can address them as the closings of the physical school buildings stretches nearer and nearer to the end of the school year.
“Just so we can assess how everything is going, what is going to be the best course of action to maintain student engagement throughout the rest of this school year,” Angie said. “I mean, there’s a good chance we’re not going back to the building. I don’t really know, but it’s hard to believe that by May [...] it’s just hard to believe that’s going to happen. So we’re constantly trying to find best practices and take into account all the different perspectives.”
