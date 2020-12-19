ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program (LEAD), an organization dedicated to reorienting typical responses to crimes and helping those suffering from addiction, poverty and mental health issues, was awarded a $900,000 grant, the City of Ithaca announced Nov. 25.
The grant was awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) which similarly works to support access to treatment and recovery services in the criminal justice system.
The funds will be spread out over a period of three years and will be distributed among LEAD, the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) and the REACH (Respectful, Equitable Access to Compassionate Healthcare) project, a non-profit which provides healthcare to people struggling with addiction. REACH will use part of the grant money to hire caseworkers to help those who enter the program.
The Ithaca Police Department will also be receiving money as part of the grant, primarily to pay for the officers’ overtime cost of attending monthly LEAD meetings and LEAD-run training sessions on equity and diversity. Travis Brooks, LEAD project manager and Deputy Director of GIAC, made it clear that while the police department is receiving portions of the grant, they are not in charge of LEAD.
“I think a lot of people, when they hear law enforcement assistance, they say, ‘Oh here's another program for the police,’” he said. “It's a tool for the police, but it's not their program, it's actually the community's program and the community is supervising the implementation and the work of LEAD.”
Although Ithaca LEAD originated in 2017, it did not have enough funds to get past the concept stage.
“We were busy designing the program, but were never able to flip the switch because we lacked funding, but now we can,” Ithaca mayor Svante Myrick said. “It's validation that we were on the right track all along.”
Brooks said he was inspired to bring LEAD to Ithaca after hearing and touring the LEAD National Support Bureau which oversees all LEAD operations.
“I think LEAD is kind of like a catchall that meets people who are falling through the cracks.” Brooks said. ‘For me it was that we could finally bring this program to the community and do it right and not have to put the ownership of funding on anybody especially during Covid.”
As Gloria Coicou, community liaison describes it, LEAD is an “umbrella program” that encompasses and works with pre-existing organizations like REACH and GIAC.
The grant comes at a crucial time in Ithaca amidst local and nationwide calls to defund the police and the City’s ongoing reimagining public safety collaborative, which seeks public input on police reform.
“Here's an opportunity to say, ‘look, here's some issues you have to address here's a program that's developed nationally,’” Brooks said. “All you’ve got to do is bring it to your community, implement it and work it the way it's supposed to be done and we can actually make a difference in this area.”
Amy Gecan, director of finance and strategy for the REACH Project, helped write the grant proposal and said a driving factor behind the proposal was detailing racial disparity in policing in Ithaca.
“I think the thing that we focused on the most is the fact that using the current and historical arrest data … we found that Black people were arrested at 8 times their per capita rate in terms of what percentage of the population they represented in Tompkins County,” she said. “That was really powerful, I think, in shaping the narrative because it told a really compelling story that Black people are disproportionately affected by potentially divertable arrests compared to white people.”
Coicou added that the COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the need for LEAD in the community.
“People are out of work, bills are piling up and people are losing hope, so some people turn to crime or drug dealing, these low level offenses,” she said. “Rather than these people having a criminal record that follows them around for the rest of their lives, they’re given a second chance and then given the support and the resources to lift them up.”
Brendan Cox, director of policing strategies for the LEAD national support bureau said Ithaca is unique in that there are so many people pushing for the program’s success.
“I’ve been to Ithaca a couple times now since I’ve started this job and It's clear that the stakeholders, the community, everybody wants to do this,” he said. “The fact that Ithaca was successfully able to apply for the COSSAP grant and now have that funding just means that now they’ll be able to take off and finally do what they’ve been planning to do for so long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.