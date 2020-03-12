Cornell University is facing a lawsuit filed under New York State’s Child Victims Act regarding a sexual assault alleged to have taken place on campus nearly 20 years ago.
The lawsuit, brought by a Maryland man named Elliott Reed, was initially filed in December. It accuses Cornell of improperly handling Reed’s accusations that he was raped by a Resident Advisor during a pre-enrollment visit to Cornell in 2001. Reed was 17 at the time, meaning his case falls under the guidelines of the Child Victims Act. The Child Victims Act is a state law enacted last year that meant to erase the statute of limitations for abuse claims, meaning victims could seek civil legal action even if the incidents in question happened years or decades ago.
Reed's case was the first suit filed under the Child Victims Act in Tompkins County.
Through the school’s communications department, Cornell declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation. Reed, who’s acting as his own lawyer, agreed to talk to the Ithaca Times about the genesis of his lawsuit, which was filed in December.
In its motion to dismiss the suit, Cornell claimed that they have documentary evidence that will provide a substantial defense against Reed’s suit. But the school additionally asked the judge to seal their materials supporting dismissal because it contains personally identifiable information for both Reed and the alleged perpetrator, which the judge agreed to do. The next scheduled court date is March 26, 2020.
“Cornell University does not comment on pending litigation,” read a statement from John Carberry, Cornell’s senior director of media relations and news. “We intend to vigorously defend against these allegations and have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.”
Reed said the first incident in question occurred during his recruitment visit to Cornell University after he had been offered acceptance to the school in the spring of 2001, when he was a senior in high school in Maryland. Though he was staying in the Just About Music program house with another student, Reed said a Resident Attendant in the building, an older student employed by Cornell’s Resident Life department, invited him to his room under the guise of talking about Cornell and answering any questions Reed might have.
Once they got to the room, Reed said the tone of the interaction gradually changed. Reed said he was intimidated by the RA’s position of power, and that the RA told him if they were even just caught in the room together or if Reed told anyone then Cornell would revoke his acceptance to the school for having an inappropriate relationship. Reed said the details of the first encounter are cloudy, but that he remembers his genitals being groped on the RA’s bed The second incident, which happened the following night, involved the RA forcibly performing fellatio on Reed after Reed returned drunk from a party he attended. The Ithaca Times has not been able to independently contact the RA accused here, and his name remains under seal in the legal proceedings surrounding the case, so we are not using his name.
Reed said that after the weekend visit ended and he came home, the RA found him on AOL Messenger and consistently messaged him asking if he would be attending Cornell. Meanwhile, when Reed returned to his high school classes, things took a turn. Still refusing to tell anyone what had happened, his behavior changed drastically from the high grades, ROTC-enrolled student he had been.
“I was starting to have these headaches, and I was just vomiting. I was vomiting in the middle of class. And my parents took me to doctors, they had no explanation for it,” Reed said. Once he was able to buy a car, he began cutting classes as well. “I was basically just trying to shut down.”
Reed still decided to go to Cornell, feeling like it was the best option for him to take in order to provide for his family, which had struggled to secure financial and housing stability throughout his childhood. Several times during the interview, Reed refers to his Cornell acceptance letter as his “golden ticket.”
“It was just not good, it was really, really not good,” Reed said. “I felt like I was going to hell. But I really needed to go to Cornell. Because my family, they put all their hopes and dreams on me. [...] I remember my granddad was just so, so proud. So I felt like I had to go, and that I couldn’t tell anyone.”
The RA turned out to be from Reed’s hometown in Maryland, and the pair would meet during the summer after Reed’s freshman year of school, Reed said, and would occasionally engage in sex during those times. During that period, Reed said the sex was consensual to a certain extent, in that he was verbally agreeing to it by that point, though he still felt trapped in the situation, as abuse victims often do. The meet-ups dissipated over time until Reed arrived on campus.
Reed said the incidents continued at least once when he arrived on campus for the brief overlapping time until the RA graduated (or, at least, left campus). During the first weeks of school, Reed said his attacker found his dorm room, came in and “demanded that we engage in anal sex.” Reed said they did, which sent him into a darker place mentally. In the weeks afterward, though still during the fall 2001 semester, he slipped into a depression and contemplated committing suicide. Seeking help, he said he went to Cornell’s Counseling and Psychological Services department for assistance. Because he was still 17, Reed said his deeply religious parents were involved as well, and when he revealed the assaults to them, his parents did not believe him, instead declaring that he must be bipolar or having hallucinations.
As a result, instead of reporting the assault to the police, Reed began seeing a psychiatrist through the school, who he said prescribed him mood stabilizers and anti-depressants instead of guiding him to seek the help of law enforcement. He described the experience as “devastating” and that he stopped taking them by November 2001 because they weren’t helping; all along his grades were spiraling and he was on the brink of being kicked out.
Contacted by the Ithaca Times, a former acquaintance of Reed who wished to remain anonymous confirmed that though he hadn’t told her many of the details, years ago Reed had mentioned being the victim of sexual misconduct by someone while at Cornell University. She said he also had briefly published a Medium post about the incidents, though he later deleted it.
As Reed tells it, his life since the incident has been fairly turbulent. There have been high points, like obtaining his Master’s in public management from the University of Maryland, which came after he was kicked out of Cornell briefly before being re-admitted and steadying himself enough to graduate. He’s bounced from job to job, frequently losing them due to either motivation or attendance problems, and grappled with financial struggles and homelessness. One of his proudest moments, he said, was when he was appointed as deputy director of the Workforce Development Board by the governor of Maryland. But, Reed said, he was fired shortly after for poor attendance.
“Any of my bosses will tell you, ‘When Elliott was there, he was great,’” Reed said. “But that’s always ‘If he was there,’ or ‘when he was there.’”
Professional struggles have been accompanied by questions about his own sexuality that have confused him internally since the incident occurred, and Reed still believes he is struggling with depression as a result of his college days.
“I’m confused, I’m the first to admit that now,” Reed said in January. “But before that, I wasn’t confused. [...] Because I wasn’t gay, right? To this day, I’m pretty convinced that I’m going to hell. But that’s just my trauma and my neurosis. I say that now, but I promise, before midnight I’ll be obsessing over it.”
Reed decided to come forward with his story, both in the courts and to the Ithaca Times, partially as a way to help himself. He insists that he’s more interested in rectifying whatever cultural problem might still exist at Cornell than in whatever financial gain he might see—and he wants an apology for how his situation was handled by them as well. Plus, he thinks telling his story in a more open forum will be a healthier way for him to move forward than what he’s tried over the last two decades.
“I struggle with alcohol, not dependence, I’ve never done rehab,” Reed said, though he acknowledged one DUI charge. “God has gifted me a very resilient mind. But I have had some struggles with just trying to kill these demons. And when I read some stories, and I have read tons of them [...] It kind of helped me say, ‘Okay, you're not going to be better all at once. But until you tell what happened, it's not going to get better.’”
