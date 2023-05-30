The Ithaca Police Department along with the NY State Police and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a case involving a missing person. 33-year-old Ithaca resident Thomas P. Rath was last seen in the natural area behind Lowes (commonly referred to as “the Jungle”), on or about May 17th, 2023. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are suspicious in nature and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Thomas is 6’00” and weighs approximately 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded shirt carrying a blue bag. Thomas has numerous tattoos, one of which is a black and pink heart on his neck.
On 5/27/2023, a joint foot search for Thomas was conducted in “the Jungle” with negative findings and at this time the investigation into this matter is ongoing.
If anyone has additional information to provide, please contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
