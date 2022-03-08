ITHACA, NY -- Acting Mayor Laura Lewis launched her campaign to officially run for mayor in Ithaca on Saturday, March 5. A crowd gathered in Press Bay Alley for coffee, donuts and a couple quick speeches. Lewis was appointed by former Mayor Svante Myrick to serve as acting mayor through the end of this year. She is running in the November general election to finish out the current mayoral term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
No other candidates have as yet declared to run.
Lewis’ campaign is being managed by Seph Murtagh, a longtime former council member and colleague of Lewis.
“I’m so excited Laura is running for mayor,” Murtagh said. “I got to know her closely as a colleague. She’s thoughtful, she’s incredibly patient […] she takes her time to study the issues and come to a decision, and when she makes a decision she’s incredibly clear and precise in the way she communicates it.”
He also touched on Lewis’ background growing up in poverty with a single parent, and how she worked to earn her degrees and eventually moved to Ithaca to work at Cornell. He also alluded to Lewis’ surprise at her position after she was chosen to be acting mayor by Myrick.
“I’ve heard Laura say a number of times that she didn’t expect to be standing here,” Murtagh said. “But I’m glad the universe and stars have aligned.”
Lewis thanked her current and former colleagues, many of whom showed up to support her at the event. In addition to former alderperson Murtagh, former council members in attendance included Graham Kerslick, Dan Cogan and Chris Proulx. Additionally, current council members George McGonigal, Rob Gearhart and Robert Cantelmo were there.
“This is not a position that I sought, yet it is a position that I’m incredibly honored and privileged to be holding,” Lewis said.
She expanded on her background and explained that her parents did not graduate from high school, but that she was able to earn an undergraduate and graduate degree through the SUNY system’s Educational Opportunity Program.
Lewis also said she comes from a family of proud community service workers — her brother is a retired police officer, her nephew is a police officer, her father-in-law was a police officer and her younger son is a firefighter.
She quickly touched upon her priorities as mayor, with the recovery from the pandemic at the forefront.
“The impact [the pandemic] has had on individuals, families, workers, businesses and the economy is tremendous,” she said. “So coming out of the pandemic is really important.”
She also noted her desire to build more housing, particularly in the center of the city.
“I grew up in a single parent household and we never had the funds to own a home. We were always renters,” she said. “So thinking about tenants as well as homeowners as well as landlords is really important to me.”
And her final two priorities were Reimagining Public Safety, for which she served on the city’s task force, and the implementation of the Green New Deal.
“Any part I can play in continuing to make our city a wonderful place to live, play and work for all of us,” Lewis said. “I’m delighted to be running and I hope to have earned your support going forward as I run for mayor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.