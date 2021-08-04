Even though the sun offers important health benefits, its rays can wreak havoc on your skin, causing a range of issues from painful sunburns to deadly cancers. If you plan to spend some time in the sun, it’s important to keep yourself safe.
According to Dr. Brad Yentzer, dermatologist at Finger Lakes Dermatology, the sun can cause “wrinkles, sunspots, every type of skin cancer known to man whether it be basal cell, squamous cell, melanoma, merkel cell carcinoma, and the list keeps going. You can get thinner skin, start to bruise more easily. Besides the acute sunburn, of course there’s radiation, dermatitis, blistering, etc.”
If you opt to spend time in the sun, the most common way to protect yourself from harm is to wear sunscreen.
When purchasing sunscreen, Yentzer does not recommend a specific product. Rather, he said it is important to look for two main elements in a sunscreen: broad spectrum coverage and an SPF of 70 or higher. Broad spectrum sunscreens protect against UVA and UVB rays emitted by the sun, both of which cause skin damage and cancer. A higher SPF offers more effective protection against the sun, “despite what misinformation you may read on the internet.”
Yentzer has an easy rule of thumb when it comes to sunscreen: “If you're tanning or burning through your sunscreen, it's not working for some reason — either it's a bad bottle, a bad brand or you’re just not putting on enough.”
There are two main variations of sunscreen: chemical and mineral. According to Yentzer, although they use different mechanisms to protect your skin from the sun, they are both safe and effective choices.
“The mineral-based sunscreens at higher SPF are no doubt going to be more pasty and white, whereas the chemical blockers generally are more aesthetically acceptable and will absorb in clear,” he said. “The mineral sunscreens block the UV through reflection, whereas the chemical blockers absorb the UV and convert it into heat. They work by different mechanisms, but they both do in fact work.”
Sunscreen isn’t the only form of sun protection, however. There are clothing items that offer sun protection, as well. Yentzer said that you can find clothing labeled SPF 50+ in many sporting goods stores. The level of protection depends on the material of the clothing, and often the quick-dry material affords adequate protection against the sun’s rays.
Skin protectants prevent sunburns and suntans, which both cause harm to the skin. Although sunburns are generally more painful, each is a form of sun damage.
“People think that tanning is somehow helpful, because they say ‘well now I'm not burning as much,’” Yentzer said. “Unfortunately, tanning does not stop sun damage, does not prevent skin cancer, and does not prevent all of the bad health effects of the ultraviolet rays.”
The sun’s ultraviolet rays do penetrate the clouds, so it is possible for the sun to damage your skin even on cloudy days. The intensity of ultraviolet rays also varies throughout the day, and is highest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“It’s always best practice to just get your sunscreen on first thing in the morning when you're going to be outside,” Yentzer said. “Then you don't have to worry about whether or not it's cloudy or sunny.”
As a final piece of advice, Yentzer warns, “Always be aware of whatever medications you're taking because they may sensitize you to the sun. That includes over the counter herbal supplements.”
Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
